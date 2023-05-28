Ukrainian Air Force says it shot down 52 of 54 drones launched; Attack comes as Kyiv Day is celebrated

A Russia carried out several air strikes in Kiev during Saturday night (May 27, 2023) and Sunday morning (May 28). According to ReutersUkrainian officials said it was the biggest drone strike in the city since the start of waron February 24, 2022.

The attack was carried out as Kiev Day, the anniversary of the official founding of the Ukrainian capital 1,541 years ago, is celebrated. The date is celebrated this Sunday (May 28). A 41-year-old man died, said city mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 52 of the 54 drones launched by Russia. According to the corporation, the Kremlin targeted military installations and critical infrastructure in the central regions of Ukraine, and in the Kiev area in particular.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kiev’s military administration, stated that the attack was carried out at different times and the air alerts lasted for more than 5 hours.

“Today, the enemy decided to ‘congratulate’ the people of Kiev on Kiev Day with the help of their deadly UAVs [sigla em inglês para veículos aéreos não tripulados],” wrote Popko on the telegram.

Several districts of Kiev, Ukraine’s largest city, suffered from night-time attacks, officials said, including the historic Pecherskyi district.

A fire broke out after drone debris hit a 7-story non-residential building in the Solomyanskyi district west of the Ukrainian capital. The district is a busy hub for rail and air transport.

In the Pecherskyi district, a fire was recorded on the roof of a 9-storey building due to falling drone debris. Already in the Darnytskyi district, a store was damaged.