House destroyed in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, after Russian drone strike last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russia launched the largest kamikaze drone strike against Kyiv on the day as residents prepared to celebrate the city’s 1541st birthday. That was the biggest drone attack since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Two people died.

Russia reportedly used 54 Shahed kamikaze drones to destroy Ukrainian targets. Of those, 52 were intercepted by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defense. At least two skyscrapers in the country caught fire after fragments of those drones fell.

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the country’s air defense and rescue services: “You seek to destroy enemy missiles, aircraft, helicopters and drones. Every time you shoot down an enemy drone or missile, lives are saved. You are heroes!”

The Ukrainian capital is more than 600 years older than Moscow. One of the hypotheses for the intensity of the attack is the symbolism of the date. Since the beginning of the war, Moscow has been spreading a discourse that Ukraine would be a part of Russia that rebelled. But it was dissidents from Ukrainian civilization who founded Moscow, which later became the cradle of the Russian people.