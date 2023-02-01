Home page politics

From: Nadja Austel, Stefan Krieger, Lucas Maier

The Ukraine war now lasts around eleven months. Russia intensifies attacks on Bakhmut and Mariupol. The news ticker.







Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 1:01 p.m.: Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian military positions near Bakhmut 151 times in the past 24 hours. that gave Supilne, a public broadcaster of Ukraine. The broadcaster referred to it

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Japan plans to double defense spending

+++ 10.02 a.m: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the Japanese government’s plans to double defense spending. This will make Japan even more of a partner “for peace” and take international security seriously, he said in a speech at Keio University in Tokyo on Wednesday (February 1).

Ukraine war: Selenskyj wants to join the EU

Update from Wednesday, February 1st, 7.45 a.m.: In the midst of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to press ahead with his country’s planned EU accession. Kyiv is expecting “news” from an EU-Ukraine summit later this week, said Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Tuesday. “We expect decisions from our partners in the European Union that (…) correspond to our progress. Progress, which is obviously there – even in spite of the large-scale war,” said Zelenskyy. He reiterated that reforms are being worked on in Kyiv. According to reports, EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to attend the EU-Ukraine summit on Friday.

Ukrainian War: Reports of multiple explosions in Mariupol

+++ 10.50 p.m.: Several explosions shook the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol late Tuesday evening. This was reported by the city’s deputy mayor, Petro Andriushchenko, via the Telegram news service. According to Andriushchenko’s report, an air alert sounded over the city and at least “seven loud explosions” were heard. While the Russian occupiers reported that they were Ukrainian drone strikes and that “all targets were shot down,” Andriushchenko writes that pro-Ukrainian residents of the city see this assessment as “wishful thinking” and are hoping for “good news.”

A wrecked car in Mariupol. (Archive photo) © SNA/Imago

Russian military: US accuses Russia of breaching nuclear deal

+++ 9.20 p.m.: The United States has accused Russia of violating the New Start nuclear deal signed in 2010. The US State Department announced on Tuesday. Accordingly, although Russia would comply with the permissible upper limit for the number of nuclear warheads, it had broken agreements on inspections and planned arms control talks. This behavior threatens the “feasibility of US-Russian nuclear weapons control,” the ministry said in a statement before the US Congress.

Moscow announced in August that it would suspend inspections of Russian military sites as part of the program. At the same time, the Russian government accused the US of obstructing inspectors from Russia, which the government in Washington denies. Last November, Russia then canceled planned arms control talks with the United States. The Russian Foreign Ministry justified the decision with “hostility” from the United States.

Military impasse in the Ukraine war: insider names condition for Ukrainian breakthrough

+++ 8 p.m.: According to the report of Guardians The number of military casualties on both sides in the Ukraine war is said to be around 200,000. That’s what a Western official said during a briefing. He then added that a higher proportion of Russians were killed as they fought on the offensive. As a result, they would have “the bottom line to mourn more fatalities than the Ukrainians”. In its latest report, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said it had killed about 127,500 members of the pro-Russian armed forces.

Russia has not yet launched a major offensive, despite intensified attacks in eastern Donbass over the past week, but has made smaller efforts from which it can “reap only tactical gains,” the official said. The official, on condition of anonymity with the Guardians spoke, believe that there is currently a military impasse. This means that there has to be a change on both sides in order to achieve a breakthrough. To do this, Russia would have to launch new mobilizations, while Ukraine would have to rely on more arms supplies from the West and tactical innovations on the battlefield, the insider concludes.

Russian army attacks residential area in Bakhmut – armored train “armed to the teeth”

+++ 5.15 p.m.: Russian forces have shelled a residential area in the heavily contested town of Bakhmut, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. Two civilians died, including a 12-year-old boy, he reports via Telegram. At least five other people were injured, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said. The exact number of victims is still being determined. Shops, pharmacies and other buildings were also damaged in the artillery attack. Russia has been attacking Bakhmut continuously for more than five months in order to occupy the entire Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, reports the Ukrainska Pravda. The information cannot be independently verified.

News in the Ukraine war: Russia reports advance – armored train “armed to the teeth”

+++ 3.30 p.m.: According to their own statements, Russian troops have captured a village in the Donetsk region. It’s now completely under control. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Earlier, the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had claimed combat success for his units. The capture of the Ukrainian side was not confirmed. At the weekend, it was said from Kyiv that the attacks had been repelled. The village lies north of the embattled city of Bakhmut.

The Russian army is trying, according to the dpato bypass Bakhmut from the north and south to force the Ukrainian army to withdraw from the small town. Both sides suffer heavy casualties. However, the main supply route to the north-west is still under Ukrainian control.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also informed about the use of an armored train in the war zone. The crew should be used for technical reconnaissance and mine clearance and destroy military targets in the air and on the ground. “This massive armament complex allows soldiers to work even in the most difficult conditions,” Russia said in a statement. “This is a real armored train, armed to the teeth.” The soldiers are armed with simple firearms and large-caliber equipment.

News from the Ukraine war: siren alarm – fighter jet takes off in Russia

+++ 1.45 p.m.: Air raid sirens went off across Ukraine on Tuesday after a MiG-31 fighter jet took off from Russia. That reports the Ukrainska Pravda. The sirens signal to the population that there is a risk of rocket hits, in which case a shelter should be sought or the two-wall rule should be followed. In the latter, people are supposed to keep two walls without windows between them and the street.

Earlier, Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said the rapid spread of air raid sirens in Ukraine indicated the risk of Kinzhal-type hypersonic missile attacks. Belaruski Hajunan independent Belarusian military monitoring medium, also reported on the launch of a radar plane and escort fighter in Belarus.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin and Medvedev rail against the West

+++ 11.50 a.m.: Dmitry Medvedev, Vladimir Putin’s longtime ally and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has boasted that the sanctions have had little impact on Russia’s economy. On Telegram he wrote:

“Enemy countries do not have the courage to admit that their hellish sanctions have failed miserably. They don’t work. The vast majority of industrial and consumer goods have been replaced by our own Russian brands and the missing ones by Asian brands. So everything is the same as always: the Americans make money from a humiliated Europe. Worn-out Europe endures and loses money.”

Medvedev went on to say that Russia will continue to use Western intellectual property “without licenses and without paying royalties for everything from films to industrial software.”

News in the Ukraine war: breakthrough of Russian troops unlikely

Update from Tuesday, January 31, 10:15 a.m.: According to British military experts, a major breakthrough by Russian troops in their aggressive war in Ukraine is currently unlikely. This emerged from the daily intelligence update from the Ministry of Defense in London on Tuesday.

According to this, Russian commanders are currently trying to advance into the Ukrainian-held part of Donetsk Oblast. “There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make local territorial gains in the area,” the statement said. However, a significant breakthrough is unlikely given insufficient uncommitted troops.

News about the Ukraine war: Next major offensive from Russia expected

First report from Tuesday, January 31, 2023: Kyiv – “Russian terror must lose everywhere and in every respect: both on the battlefield and insofar as not a single ruin remains in our country,” said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (January 30) the importance of a holistic victory.

The Ukraine war has been raging for around eleven months. On February 24, 2022, Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Last became the Debate about Western military aid dominated by main battle tank deliveries. Ukraine is now demanding fighter jets. the US President Joe Biden recently ruled out a delivery.

News about the Ukraine war: Artillery ammunition assured

Experts regard the Ukraine war as the most material-intensive since the Korean War. Just those Procurement of artillery ammunition is always a problem.

France and Australia now want to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine. The delivery is said to be about several thousand 155 mm caliber projectiles, like the German Press Agency (dpa) quoted the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

News in the Ukraine war: Russia seems to be preparing for an offensive

On the Russian side, ammunition problems also seem to be a problem. Nevertheless, experts continue to assume that an offensive is imminent.

NatoSecretary Jens Stoltenberg spoke on Monday (January 30), according to the Kyiv Independent that Russia “will potentially mobilize more than 200,000 personnel and continue to procure arms and ammunition through increased domestic production and partnerships with authoritarian states such as Iran and North Korea.” (editorial with agencies)