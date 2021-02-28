The “Soyuz” missile took off from the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan on Sunday, loaded with the first Russian satellite to monitor the climate in the Arctic, according to the Russian space agency “Roscosmos”.

A video clip published by the Russian Space Agency showed the launch of the “Soyuz” rocket at 0655 GMT, carrying the Arctica-M satellite.

“A connection was established naturally with the satellite. It was a routine launch,” Roscosmos agency chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Roskosmos said in a statement that the Arctica space-based hydrometeorological and climate monitoring system is designed to monitor the climate and environment in the Arctic region.

This system will require at least two satellites to function properly, according to the space agency, which said, “They will provide permanent monitoring, in all weather conditions, of the Earth’s surface and the waters of the Arctic Ocean.”

Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that the launch of the second satellite is scheduled for 2023.

Economic development in the Arctic, a continent made mainly of ice that covers the Arctic, is one of the main goals of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Arctic contains huge oil and gas reserves that are competing with Russia, the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway, while global warming speeds up the melting of the ice sheet.

Last month, British scientists concluded that ice was melting from the polar regions at a rate consistent with the “worst-case scenarios of climate change,” especially the ice in the Arctic Ocean.