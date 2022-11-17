Some children photograph the crater caused by a missile in the town of Solonka. / MYKOLA TYS/efe

Russia launched a new wave of missile attacks on several regions of Ukraine on Thursday, where the first snowfall was also recorded amid power cuts caused by shelling by Moscow troops.

In the city of Dnipro (central-eastern Ukraine), eight people, including a 15-year-old teenager, were injured, Mayor Borys Filatov reported on Facebook. Two “infrastructures” were also affected in this city, he said, for his part, the Ukrainian Presidency.

Near kyiv, local defense forces shot down two cruise missiles as well as suicide drones, according to the city’s military administration.

In the southern Odessa region, the Russians hit electrical installations and injured three people, according to the regional administration.

power outages



These attacks coincide with the first snowfall in Ukraine, which is experiencing widespread power outages as a result of Russian attacks specifically targeting energy infrastructure, according to kyiv.

The national electricity operator, Ukrenergo, announced the extension of the cuts this Thursday due to the “worsening of the situation.”

In kyiv, covered in a light blanket of snow, many neighborhoods lost power. The regional governor, Oleksii Kouleba, warned on Wednesday that the coming week would be “difficult”, with temperatures that could drop “as low as -10°C”.