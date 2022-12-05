A new russian missile salvo fell on Monday Ukrainecausing new electricity and water cuts in a country already in the midst of an energy crisis, after the repeated attacks of Moscow against its infrastructures.

The bombings take place the same day as the entry into force of a mechanism to limit the price of russian oil decided by Western countries to deprive Moscow of part of the income it obtains from the sale of its hydrocarbons.

This Monday, the Russian president, Vladimir Putinappeared on television in some images in which he is seen driving a car that circulates on the Crimean bridge, partially destroyed in an explosion in October and that connects Russian territory with the Ukrainian peninsula annexed in 2014.

More than 60 of Moscow’s 70 missiles were shot down in flight, according to Ukraine.

The Russian authorities also denounced that air bases, located far from the border with Ukraine, were attacked by Ukrainian drones that caused three deaths. kyiv did not confirm this attack. ANDIn the morning, air raid sirens resounded throughout the Ukraine.

“Ukraine suffers an eighth massive missile attack from a terrorist state. Unfortunately, there is already damage to the energy infrastructure,” Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo said, urging people to stay in “shelters.”

However, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured that the country’s anti-aircraft defense “shot down most of the missiles” Russians. According to the Ukrainian air force, more than 60 of Moscow’s 70 missiles were shot down in flight.

In recent months, and after multiple setbacks on the ground, the Russian army has multiplied its attacks against Ukrainian energy facilities. Much of the civilian population only has electricity for a few hours a day.

During a visit to kyiv, the UN High Commissioner for Human rights, Volker Türk, claimed on Twitter that he had to go to a bomb shelter and continue a meeting. “Unbelievable that this happens almost every day,” he wrote.

In recent months, human rights violations in Ukraine have doubled.

At the diplomatic level, this Monday the cap imposed on the price of Russian oil decided by the European Union, the G7 countries and Australia came into force, to economically harm Moscow. The adopted mechanism provides that only Russian oil sold at a price equal to or less than $60 a barrel can be delivered.

“The economy of the Russian Federation has all the necessary capabilities to fully respond to the needs and requirements of the special military operation. These measures will have no impact,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, assuring that Moscow is already “preparing” reprisals, without saying which ones.

the kremlin It has already warned that it will not deliver more oil to countries that adopt the price cap mechanism, a position that the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Energy, Alexander Novak, reiterated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three letters with animal eyes sent to diplomatic representations of Ukraine in Spain They were intercepted by post offices, a police source reported on Monday, days after a wave of similar letters and others with pyrotechnic material.

The embassy of Ukraine, the United States, the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, or an arms factory were some of the recipients of six letters with explosive material received in Spain and sent from this same country, according to suspicions of justice. Ukraine added that several European embassies and consulates had received bloody letters containing animal eyes.

AFP AND EFE