Russia has again attacked Ukraine this Wednesday with about twenty Iranian-made kamikaze drones and missiles, according to the balance made by the military authorities. So far, four people have died and seven are injured after the impact of one of these devices in an educational center in the kyiv region.

The attack coincides with the end of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow. There, together with President Vladimir Putin, he discussed the possibilities of developing a peace plan for the war that Russia is maintaining in Ukraine. It has been another “night of Russian terror against Ukraine”, according to what President Volodimir Zelenski has denounced, who has remarked that the bombing has coincided with that Beijing-Moscow meeting in which he believes that Putin is not seeking peace. The last offensive of this type took place on March 9 and caused six deaths.

Ukraine managed to shoot down 16 of the 21 model bomb planes shahed 136 Iranian-made rounds that Russia launched from the neighboring Briansk region, according to the Armed Forces command. These indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian civilians by Russia maintain uncertainty among the population and prevent normal life from being possible, even hundreds of kilometers from where the two armies are fighting.

The bombing this Wednesday is an example of this. The Kiev authorities say that the place where three fatalities were first found, to which a fourth was later added, is a student residence and a vocational training center in the town of Rzhyshchiv, located on the banks of the Dnieper River in about 75 kilometers southeast of the capital.

The attack affected the last two floors of the building at dawn, the fourth and fifth, which ended up on fire, as reported by the emergency services on their social networks. Some of the injured are people who were extracted from the rubble after the intervention of more than a hundred troops along with several dogs, add the same sources.

Shortly after the attack the presidential reaction has arrived. Zelenski has denounced through his Twitter profile the launch of “more than 20 Iranian killer drones, plus missiles” in another “night of Russian terror against Ukraine”. Next, he referred to the alleged peace talks that Putin and Xi have discussed, while Moscow unleashes new “criminal attacks”.

The Ukrainian president is not against China, an ally of Russia, participating in the search for a way out of the conflict, but Zelensky insists that his country’s territorial integrity, as recognized by the United Nations, includes the Crimean peninsula and the Donbas region, where there has been a Russian presence since 2014. Putin and Xi have discussed ending sanctions against Russia as one of the ways to help stop Russia’s unilateral invasion of Ukraine, but Zelensky makes it clear that “full compliance with the regime of sanctions against Russia” is the way under the UN. “Global unity can restore global stability,” he settles.

Zelenski has traveled again this Wednesday to the Donbas hornet’s nest, the area in which the fighting is the closest and where there are the most deaths on both sides on a daily basis. “I feel honored to be here today, in the east of our country, in Donbas, and to award our heroes, to thank them, to shake hands. Thank you for protecting the state, the sovereignty, the east of Ukraine”, said the president during a visit to the Bakhmut front, as announced by the residence of the Ukrainian government. This new displacement of Zelensky, who often finds himself with his troops in areas close to the battlefront, takes place after the one carried out by Russian President Vladimir Putin this weekend to the same Donetsk region, specifically to the city of Mariupol.

In mid-October, Moscow launched a strategy of systematic bombing of energy infrastructure in order to punish the civilian population at the gates of winter. Since last March 1, Ukraine is officially living in spring, but these attacks, which Moscow carries out repeatedly with missiles of all kinds and drones purchased from Iran, continue.

The last one took place on March 9. On that day, Russia carried out the most serious mass attack in several weeks. It reached a dozen regions, including Lviv (west), Odesa and Kherson (south), Kharkiv (north), Dnipropetrovsk (east) and kyiv (center). The balance was 6 dead between Lviv and Dnipro due to the offensive that morning, and another four in Kherson due to artillery fire. The Russian army used 81 missiles and eight drone bombs, military sources reported.

