Russia launches a hypersonic missile from a submarine



Zircon missile launched from a Russian submarine

Russia announced on Monday that it had successfully test-fired an intercontinental and hypersonic missile from a submarine, in a new type of weapon that Moscow considers invincible.

The Russian Defense Ministry said, in a statement, that “the Russian fleet tested for the first time a hypersonic Zircon missile from the nuclear submarine Severodvinsk,” noting that the “launch was successful.”

The statement, which was published on the Telegram application, added that the missile fell as planned on the target of an exercise in the Barents Sea in northern Russia.

In a video clip published by the ministry, the missile appears in flight accompanied by a light in the middle of the night.

The first Zircon missile was launched in October 2020, and then Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the “big event”. Other tests have been conducted since then, notably from the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov”.

The missile launch comes as negotiations between Moscow and Washington on “strategic stability” resumed after a June meeting between Presidents Putin and Joe Biden.

The issue of arms control is a key point in these negotiations aimed at calming bilateral relations and slowing down a new arms race.

Source: Reuters