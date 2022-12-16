A week away from the festivities that excite the little ones the most, in Ukraine there will be no respite from Christmas. Only more ferocity on the part of Russia, which this Friday launched the seventh large-scale offensive against the energy infrastructure of kyiv and the main cities of the country. Moscow fired “from the regions of the Caspian and Black Seas” a total of 76 missiles -72 cruise and 4 aviation-, of which the Ukrainian Army managed to shoot down 60, declared the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. , who stressed that “rocket terror and the enemy’s bold attempts to breach our anti-aircraft defenses will not force us to lay down our arms.”

The massive attack caused power cuts throughout the country, as well as the interruption of the water supply in the capital, where the temperature yesterday oscillated between one and three degrees below zero. Moscow launched “40 missiles” at kyiv in “one of the largest missile attacks” since the start of the invasion, the mayor, Vitali Klitchko, said. The “damage to the energy system” of the metro forced it to interrupt its service throughout the day. The population took advantage of the situation to use the subway as a refuge. Explosions were recorded in Desnian, Dnipro and Holosiiv, warned the councilor, who advised his compatriots “not to leave the shelters. The attacks continue.”

To the south, in Krivoy Rog – where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was born – at least two civilians were killed after a missile hit a residential building. The shelling in this area also injured five people, including two children. “Everyone is in the hospital,” stressed the regional governor, Valentin Reznichenko. The salvo of projectiles left without electricity several towns in the east and south of the country, such as Kremenchuk, Poltava or Kharkov, the second city of Ukraine. Given the situation, Germany announced the delivery of 100 million euros “to repair the energy infrastructure.”

450 minors killed



The invaders attacked the city of Kherson, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, causing one fatality and three wounded. They also hit the part of Donetsk that kyiv controls. In this case, in the town of Toretsk, two young people aged 14 and 17 lost their lives, bringing the total number of minors who have died in the last ten months to 450.

On the other hand, the pro-Russian authorities in Lugansk denounced a Ukrainian attack using the ‘HIMARS’ multiple launch rocket system against Lantratovka, causing eight deaths and more than twenty injuries.

Following the latest Russian offensives, the French government spoke out with the intention of starting a conversation with Putin. “To a large extent they are war crimes against civilian infrastructure, even against civilians. This is not the nature of the special operation that he had launched, which was a territorial conquest,” warned the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who stated that “the most urgent issue is to continue calling for a truce in the bombings and attacks with drones”.