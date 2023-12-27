Russia launched 46 Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukrainian territory last nightof which the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense managed to intercept 32, in an attack that left at least three dead.

“A total of 46 launches of Shahed-136/131 were recorded in waves at different times, from 7:00 p.m. on December 26 to 3:50 a.m. on December 27″indicates the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram, where it states that “32 enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.”

It adds that the attacks were launched from two directions: from Balaklava, in occupied Crimea, and from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in the Russian Krasnodar region.

Ukrainian army tanks.

Tactical aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air and Defense Forces of Ukraine took part in repelling the air attack, it notes.

Most of the drones that failed to be shot down attacked frontline areas, particularly the Kherson region., while others crashed without causing damage. Air defense systems operated in a total of eight regions – Mykolayiv, Odessa, Kherson, Dnipro, Vinnitsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyy and Kirovograd.

Meanwhile, the head of the Odessa military administration, Oleg Kiper reported two dead and two injured when an unmanned device hit a country house during the night attack, in which the anti-aircraft defense managed to shoot down twelve drones in the region.

Interior Minister Igor Klimenko also reported one death in the Kherson region in the attack on the premises of an agricultural research institution.

EFE