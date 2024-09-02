A week after he launched against all Ukraine one of the most massive bombings of the entire war, Russia kyiv attacked again on Monday with around twenty ballistic and cruise missiles that caused damage to at least an energy infrastructure and in numerous civil buildings and private businesses.

“Early in the morning, around half past five, there was an attack; we opened the bakery at six, and when we were close we saw that there was damage,” he told Efe. Maria Vasilenkothe owner of one of the businesses affected by the attack in the Sviatoshin district of the Ukrainian capital.

Like other shop owners and employees, Vasilenko and her staff were cleaning up this morning the remains of cement, metal and other materials that had fallen from the ceiling and windows of the commercial space she opened six months ago with her husband.

Vasilenko is a native of the village of Nova Kakhovka, on the eastern edge of the Russian-occupied southern Kherson province. After living for seven months under Russian occupation, the family moved to kyiv, where they decided to continue their trading tradition to earn a living.

The businesswoman lost a leg years ago due to cancer and walks on a prosthesis. As he left the occupied Kherson area to reach free Ukraine, Russian soldiers asked him if he had been a soldier and had lost his leg in the war, he says with a funny expression as he prepares to open the shop.

“This is the second time that one of our businesses has been attacked,” Vasilenko, who ran several shops in Nova Kajovja with her husband, said without regret. These shops were also attacked during the war.

Near Vasilenko’s bakery, a grocery store employee waits for the police to come and survey the damage. “We opened on Independence Day (August 24),” she says, pointing to the flags hanging from the now-destroyed ceiling that were hung for the opening.

Everyone in the commercial area where these stores are located has started calling in professionals to repair the damage as quickly as possible. “Compensation takes a long time to come, and we cannot afford to close,” Vasilenko says.

Men inspect an office centre damaged by a missile attack in kyiv on September 2, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

North Korean missiles

According to the kyiv Military Administration, Ukrainian air defenses shot down more than a dozen Kh-101 cruise missiles and nearly a dozen Iskander and KN-24 ballistic missiles over the capital early this morning. The KN-24 are North Korean missiles transferred by Pyongyang to Russia, which had already used them on previous occasions against Ukrainian territory.

Missile fragments have damaged cars, non-residential buildings, a metro station and a thermal power generation infrastructure in several areas of the capital, which has woken up once again to the roar of explosions that, in two distinct series separated by a few minutes, were heard after 5 a.m. on Monday in the center of kyiv.

The attack comes a week after Russia’s latest bombing of electricity and gas infrastructure in 15 of Ukraine’s 24 oblasts, which resulted in several deaths and forced authorities to reintroduce daily power cuts across the country.

Monday’s attack also coincides with the start of the school year in Ukraine.

This latest Russian airstrike has targeted kyiv as its main target, but has also been directed against other regions of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, airstrikes have also been launched in the regions of Kharkiv (northeast), Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava (centre), Zaporizhia (southeast) and Mykolaiv (south).

In total, Russia launched 35 missiles of various types and 23 drones against Ukraine in this attack, of which 22 missiles and 20 drones were shot down by Ukrainian forces.