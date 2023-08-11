The mission attempts to land a robotic module on the lunar surface; it is the 1st Russian trip to the natural satellite since 1976

Russia launched this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) the 1st lunar landing spacecraft in 47 years. the robotic module Luna-25 will head towards the south polar region of the Moon. It is the 1st Russian mission since the space race with the United States in the 1960s and 1970s.

The probe lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. The takeoff was broadcast by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, on its YouTube channel.

Watch (2min48s):

This 5th launch (10.Aug) begins Luna 25’s approximately 5-day journey towards the moon. The probe will still spend 3 to 7 days in lunar orbit before trying to land near the south pole of the star.

“The ‘Luna-25’ automatic station should become the 1st domestic device in modern Russia, which will go to the Earth’s natural satellite. In July, the apparatus was delivered to the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The objective of the project is to send an automatic probe for research in the region of the south pole of the moon. It is planned that the module will be landed near the Boguslavsk crater.”said one announcement from the state news agency Tass this Thursday (10.Aug).

Russia has not sent a probe to the Moon since 1976, when Luna 24’s successful mission returned a sample of lunar dust and rocks to Earth. At the time, it was still part of the Soviet Union, which came to an end in 1991.

The mission was in development before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.