From the Baikonur cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) a Soyuz-2.1a rocket was launched with the Soyuz MS-18 manned transport vehicle, named after the first man to go into space – Yu.A. Gagarin “. About it informs Roscosmos on Twitter.
The corresponding designation is applied to the “surface of the screen-vacuum thermal insulation of the ship’s utility compartment.” “At the same time, a sticker with the official emblem of the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in the history of manned space was applied to the launch vehicle,” – notes state corporation.
The launch, timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight, took place at 10:43 Moscow time. Docking to the Rassvet module of the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for 14:07.
In April, Igor Arbuzov, general director of the Energomash Research and Production Association (NPO), announced that this year Russia will send the last six RD-180 rocket engines to the United States. At the same time, the head of the Russian enterprise called the head of the American company SpaceX Elon Musk an irritant.
