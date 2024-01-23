Russia launched, in the early hours of this January 23, against Ukraine a total of 41 missiles of various types, of which 21 were shot down by Ukrainian defenses in various regions throughout the countrys, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this Tuesday, and that, according to Telegram channels, they have caused at least 5 deaths and dozens of injuries.

Among the weapons used, 15 cruise missiles and another 12 ballistic missiles stand out. Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down all of the cruise missiles. As far as ballistics are concerned, 5 of the 12 could be intercepted before they hit their target.

The main target of the attacks has once again been the capital, kyiv, where many residents woke up this Tuesday to the sound of explosions and refugees spent more than two hours in the subway, the time that the anti-aircraft alarm that announced the arrival of missiles lasted.

As explained by the Kiev Military Administration, the Russians have first launched several cruise missiles at kyiv, fired in two different waves, from planes located in the airspace of the Russian Federation.

When those missiles had reached the capital, Russian forces fired a new round of ballistic missiles.

Around twenty air targets have been hit over kyiv by air defenses and other (defense) means.

"But as a consequence of this combined missile attack on the capital," the note acknowledges, "there has been damage and casualties."

At least 5 people have been killed throughout Ukraine during these attacks, which have also caused dozens of injuries.

One of the victims lost his life in kyiv and three others died in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. where one of the missiles destroyed a residential building, also leaving many injured.

The fifth victim has died in the city of Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine.

