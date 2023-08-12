Moscow. Russia yesterday launched its first robotic mission to the Moon in almost 50 years with the aim of giving new impetus to its space program that has accumulated difficulties in recent years and is isolated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The launch of the Luna-25 lander is Russia’s first mission to the moon since 1976, an era when the former Soviet Union was at the forefront of space conquest.

But since the fall of the USSR, Moscow has faced a series of difficulties such as lack of financing and corruption scandals.

The rocket soyuz carrying this probe of almost 800 kilos took off from the Vostochni space base, in the Far East, at 02:10 Moscow time (11:10 pm on Thursday), according to images broadcast live by the Roscosmos space agency.

The aircraft rose, leaving behind a thick cloud of smoke and flames that stood out against the gray sky.

It is expected that the device will arrive in lunar orbit in five days, where it will be between three and seven days to choose a good place for the moon landing in the area of ​​the South Pole of the satellite.

“The spacecraft is scheduled to enter lunar orbit (…) on August 16, with a landing on the surface of Earth’s natural satellite scheduled for August 21 north of Boguslawsky crater,” the lunar South Pole, Roscosmos specified in a statement.

“For the first time in history there is going to be a moon landing at the lunar South Pole. Until now, everyone landed on the moon in the equatorial zone,” said Alexander Blojin, a senior official at Roscosmos, in an interview with the official newspaper. Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

The Russian space agency plans a one-year mission to collect samples and analyze the soil to carry out “long-term scientific research.”

“The ambition of our ancestors”

This launch takes place in a context of isolation from the Russian program, since Roscosmos is vetoed by the Western powers.

In line with its diplomatic strategy, Russia seeks to develop space cooperation with China.

Independent Russian analyst Vitali Yegorov claimed that this mission is a test for Moscow’s space program. “The most important question is: can you land on the moon?” he asked the Afp.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue the space program despite sanctions, citing as an example the time the USSR sent the first man into space in 1961 amid tensions with the West.

“We are guided by the ambition of our ancestors to move forward, despite difficulties and attempts to hinder us,” he said at a visit to Vostochni last year.

A “risky” mission

Roscosmos director Yuri Borisov acknowledged in June that the mission is “risky.” “In the world, the possibility of success of this type of mission is estimated at 70 percent,” he mentioned in a meeting with Putin.

The first floor of the pitcher soyuz It fell 28 kilometers from the town of Shakhtinsky, in the Khabarovsk region, the regional governor, Mikhail Degtiaryov, announced on Telegram.

The authorities evacuated the inhabitants an hour before the launch, although they were able to return to their homes a few hours later.

The last Soviet mission to the Moon in 1976, Luna-24, returned soil samples from the satellite to Earth.

The space sector is a source of pride in Russia, as the Soviets launched the first satellite into orbit, Sputnik, put the first animal in orbit with the mission of the dog Laika, and then sent the first man into space, the cosmonaut. Yuri gagarin.

However, the United States prevailed in the space race when Neil Armstrong landed on the moon in 1969.

Russia’s space program, which relies heavily on Soviet technologies, struggles to innovate and suffers from a lack of funding as Moscow prioritizes military spending.

In addition, it has been marred by corruption scandals and launch failures, and has had to face increasing competition from the United States, China and private companies such as SpaceX, from billionaire Elon Musk.