VK together with STUDIO 21 launch a project to support young hip-hop talents “Force”

Creative platform «Space» from VK together with STUDIO 21, VK Music, VK Records and FMT.JETLAG launch a project to support young talents in the hip-hop industry «force“, according to a press release received by Lente.ru.

The participants will have lectures and master classes from music market professionals, and the finalists will be able to record their own hits and get into the rotation of STUDIO 21. The sound producer CVPLLV, who has worked with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Basta, Timati, L, will help and evaluate their work. ‘One and Eldzhey, editor-in-chief of VK Music Sergey Mudrik, general producer of STUDIO 21 Viktor Khudoshin and other music industry experts.

“Four well-known sound producers, including CVPLLV, FRESCO and LDMA, will release their beats to the public. Aspiring hip-hop artists will need to record a video application in which they will read their lyrics to the beats they like. The qualifying round of Force starts on May 10 and will last for two weeks.

Based on the results of the selection, the 100 best will get into the project and for four weeks they will, together with experts, learn to build the image of an artist and work with labels, study the history and development of hip-hop in the country, discuss shooting videos and creating music. In addition, young artists will create verses for the Kazakh trio Captown, invent and record tracks for a new beat at the studio.

You can apply for participation in Force and follow the progress of the project at website.