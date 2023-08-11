Roskosmos launches Russia’s first mission to the moon

On Friday, August 11, at 02:11 Moscow time, the Soyuz-2.1b medium rocket with the Fregat upper stage and the Luna-25 automatic interplanetary station (AMS) – the first in history of modern Russia scientific mission to the natural satellite of the Earth.

According to the regular program, the flight of the station to the Moon will require up to 5.5 days, during which it is planned to make two corrections. After the first AMS should be in a near-polar orbit with a height of 100 kilometers, where it will work from 3 to 7 days, choosing the area for landing. During the second correction, the AMS landing orbit will be formed with a minimum distance of 18 kilometers to the lunar surface.

The developer of the automatic station, the Semyon Lavochkin Research and Production Association, estimates the probability of mission success at 80 percent.

The USSR sent AMS to the Moon about half a century ago

One of the main tasks of the first Russian mission to a natural satellite of the Earth is to develop the technology of soft landing on the surface of another celestial body. It is expected that the descent vehicle will arrive in the region of the Boguslavsky crater near the south pole of the Moon, which is likely to be rich in water ice deposits, and will study the properties and composition of the polar soil there, and measure its mechanical characteristics.

See also Why are Hiroshima and Nagasaki habitable and Chernobyl not? The name AMC emphasizes continuity with the lunar program of the Soviet Union

During the last Soviet mission, called “Luna-24” and held in August 1976, samples of lunar soil were delivered to Earth from a satellite.

The Luna-25 descent vehicle is equipped with a manipulator arm

The mass of the launched Luna-25 station is 1,605 kilograms, of which 1,000 kilograms are fuel and 20 kilograms are scientific equipment.

One of the main scientific instruments of Luna-25 is a manipulator arm, with the help of which it is planned to deliver samples of lunar soil to a device for measuring the chemical, elemental and isotopic composition of regolith.

Sampling will be carried out from a depth of 15-30 centimeters, it is expected that up to 30 samples up to 2 cubic centimeters each will be taken

Other instruments include a neutron and gamma ray detector, which will study the lunar soil at depths of up to 60 centimeters, and an energy mass spectrometer designed to study the outer part of the Moon’s upper atmosphere.

Russia should launch two more lunar missions this decade

According to a scientific report from the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Luna-27 mission should land 10 degrees closer to the South Pole of Earth’s natural satellite than Luna-25, which will land near the parallel of 70 degrees south latitude.

This should be preceded by the Luna-26 program, which involves the study of the Earth’s natural satellite from space

After it and Luna-27, Russian specialists plan to send the Luna-28 apparatus to the natural satellite of the planet, which involves the delivery of samples of lunar soil to Earth.

At present, the implementation of the Luna-26 and Luna-27 missions is scheduled for 2027-2028, and the timing of the implementation of the Luna-28 program depends on their success. And, finally, as part of the Luna-29 mission, the Russian side plans to send a planetary rover to the Earth’s natural satellite.

China, the United States and India are actively exploring the moon

Currently, China is the most active in lunar exploration, which, in particular, has a rover on the far side of the Earth’s natural satellite. The finale of the Chinese lunar program should be the deployment in the 2030s of the international research station International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).

The second attempt to carry out a soft landing of its apparatus on the surface of the Moon is also being undertaken by India, which on July 14 sent the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the natural satellite of the Earth, including the landing module and rover. According to experts, the Russian mission, despite the later launch, should land on the moon earlier than the Indian one.

The most ambitious plans for the study of the moon have Western countries

In the 2020s, the United States and its partners in the Artemis program plan to fly around the natural satellite of the Earth on a manned spacecraft, and then, probably in the next decade, a manned descent to the moon.

According to Vladimir Surdin, a senior researcher at the Sternberg State Astronomical Institute of Mikhail Lomonosov Moscow State University, in addition to science, “ideology and politics” also matter in sending a man to the moon.