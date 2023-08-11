Russia launched on Friday morning a soyuz rocket with an unmanned probe with destination to the moonin the first mission of this country towards the terrestrial satellite in almost 50 years.

(Context: Russia is preparing to launch a probe towards the South Pole of the Moon)

The rocket with the Luna-25 module took off as scheduled from the Cosmodrome of Vostochny, in the far eastern part of the country, according to images broadcast live by the Roscosmos space agency.

The aircraft rose, leaving behind a thick cloud of smoke and flames that stood out against the gray sky. The rocket must reach lunar orbit in five days, where it will be between three and seven days. to choose a good place for the moon landing in the area of ​​the south pole of the satellite.

(Do not stop reading: Explosion in a factory near the city of Moscow leaves at least 52 people injured)

According to a Roscosmos source contacted by AFP, the agency expects the probe to land around August 21. The robot, which will remain in the

Luna about a year old, has the mission to “take (samples) and analyze the soil,” in addition to “carrying out long-term scientific research,” Roscosmos said.

This is the first mission of a new Russian lunar program that starts running just when Roscosmos is deprived of its alliances with Western countries due to the conflict in Ukraine. It is also the first mission to the Moon of post-Soviet Russia.

The last one dated back to 1976, still at the time of the Soviet Union, a pioneering country in space conquest. The mission is important to the Russian space sector, which is suffering from funding problems, corruption scandals and a increased competition from the United States, China and private companies such as SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk.

AFP