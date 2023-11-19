The first video of an RBK-500 cluster bomb attack on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions has appeared online.

The Russian military used RBK-500 cluster bombs for the first time in a special military operation (SVO) zone. The strikes were carried out on positions of Ukrainian troops.

It is alleged that they were used en masse by the Russian military in the South Donetsk direction – this happened near the settlement of Staromayorskoye.

Russian military strikes with RBK-500 cluster bombs caught on video

On Sunday, November 19, online spread footage of the moment of the bombing.

The footage shows quick flashes flashing among the trees throughout the field, after which smoke rises upward. Then another shot is shown – on the horizon you can see lights blinking in waves above the ground, quickly moving to another part of the field.

This is not the first time that such use of cluster bombs has occurred in the Northern Military District zone, but the very moment with the RBK-500 was captured just now.

RBK-500 is designed to destroy enemy infantry and personnel

RBC-500 started to be used troops back in 1987.

According to military expert Yuri Knutov, the RBK-500 is dropped from a height of several kilometers; one ammunition weighs about half a ton. In one such cassette located a lot of “fragmentation bombs, weighing 400 grams each,” which scatter over long distances upon impact. “The container opens at a certain height, and then the ammunition is scattered,” he explained.

In addition, the expert said that the RBK-500 is designed to destroy enemy infantry and personnel. Ukraine now continues to stage “meat assaults” in some areas, including using cluster bombs, so Russian troops had to take similar measures.

Model of a cluster bomb with combat elements RBK-500 PTAB-1M. Photo: Alexander Saverkin / TASS

Russia has not used cluster bombs in the Northern Military District zone for a long time

In mid-July, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Russia is refraining from using cluster munitions during the Northeast Military District, as it understands their threat to civilians. At the same time, he added that if Washington supplies Ukraine with similar bombs, then Russian troops will have to use similar weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces in response.

The Russian Armed Forces have cluster bombs that are “much more effective than American ones.” Thus, the Russian minister responded to US plans to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine.

In addition, he noted that neither Moscow, nor Washington, nor Kyiv have acceded to the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Namely in it it says that it is prohibited to accumulate or transfer shells that spread submunitions.