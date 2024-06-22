Russian Defense Ministry: Armed Forces carried out a group strike on Ukrainian energy facilities

The Russian Armed Forces launched a group attack on Ukrainian energy facilities responsible for providing electricity to the country’s military-industrial complex. The Ministry of Defense reported this to journalists.

It is noted that the massive strike was carried out in response to Kyiv’s attempts to damage Russia’s energy sector.

“[Удар нанесен] high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Ministry of Defense said.