The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a group strike on military targets in Ukraine

Russian troops launched a group attack on military targets in Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, high-precision long-range sea- and land-based weapons and drones successfully hit decision-making centers, facilities of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), enterprises of the military-industrial complex, as well as places of deployment of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries.

“The goals of the strike have been achieved,” Konashenkov stated.

In addition, Russian aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery also carried out strikes on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 114 areas of the special military operation zone.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that from January to March 20, 2024, Ukraine lost more than 71 thousand people, as well as 11 thousand weapons, in the special operation zone. The head of the Russian defense department emphasized that these figures are three times higher compared to the same period in 2023.