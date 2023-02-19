Russia has lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron. That said in French media that he wants a Russian defeat in Ukraine. “Don’t forget what happened to Napoleon,” the Russian Foreign Ministry warned.

In the eyes of Macron, the war between Russia and Ukraine can only end with negotiations, it sounded in interviews with the French newspapers Le Figaro and Le Journal du Dimanche and the broadcaster France Inter. “I want a Russian defeat in Ukraine, but I am convinced that the end of the conflict will not ultimately be achieved militarily.”

According to Macron, neither side can fully prevail. He is, however, in favor of a major Ukrainian offensive to force Moscow to return to the negotiating table.

No party

However, Russia must not be attacked on its own territory. Macron also reiterates that France does not want Russia to be 'destroyed'. He said earlier that France, despite all arms deliveries, should not become a party to the war. He also expects that within today's Russia any alternative to President Putin would be even worse. Macron therefore does not see it happening anytime soon that the war will be ended by a democratic movement in Russia itself. "I wish that deeply, but I don't really believe it."

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, was not impressed. “That France does not want Russia destroyed? France existed before Macron. And the revered remains of Napoleon rest in the center of Paris. France and Russia should not forget that,” she said.

Campaign

This seems to be a reference to Napoleon’s campaign into Russia, which started in June 1812. The failed attack was the turning point of the Napoleonic Wars. Of the enormous army of more than 466,000 soldiers that marched into harsh Russia, only 40,000 survived.

According to Zakharova, Macron’s remarks also showed that the West had already discussed regime change in Russia. This while Macron has repeatedly called for meetings with Russian leaders. According to Zakharova, this shows duplicitous diplomacy.