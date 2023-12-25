On Christmas Eve, Anton Krasovski himself posted a message on Telegram about his well-being, but according to a Ukrainian intelligence source, it is not credible.

25.12. 17:59

Propaganda channel Former head of RT's Russian-language broadcasts Anton Krasovsky has been poisoned, Ukrainian military intelligence sources say For Kyiv Post.

Krasovski also became known in the West in October 2022, when he spoke in an amused tone on the RT broadcast about the rape of Ukrainian grandmothers. According to him, the task belongs to Russian soldiers.

In the broadcast, Krasovski also spoke broadly about the genocide of Ukrainians. In his opinion, Ukrainian children who opposed the power of Moscow during the Soviet era should have been drowned in the river, and Ukrainians living in the Carpathian mountains should have been burned in their cabins.

Krasovsky told In Telegram on Christmas Eve, that he fell ill at the beginning of last week.

“Stomach cramps, nausea, fainting. I was taken to the doctor,” he wrote.

In his message, Krasovski did not say what he suspected he had fallen ill with.

A source in Ukraine's defense intelligence service told the Kyiv Post that Krasovski had been poisoned. According to the source, Krasovski's health is “continually deteriorating”. The source considers it likely that Krasovski did not write his latest Telegram messages himself.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the editor-in-chief of the RT propaganda channel Margarita Simonyan has called Krasovski and that the man was “coming to his senses”.