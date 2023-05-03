Russia | Kremlin: Ukraine tried to threaten Putin’s life with a drone strike – HS fact checker evaluates videos

According to the Kremlin press service, the attack was repelled and Putin was not injured because he was not in the Kremlin.

Russia claims that Ukraine tried to carry out an aerial attack on the Kremlin last night, Russian news agencies say, among other things Tass and Interfax.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, two unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the attack attempt, which were repelled. According to the press service, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin or no one else was hurt.

According to the Ria Novosti news agency, Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the alleged attack attempt, Reuters reports. According to Ria, Putin will be working in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow on Wednesday, and the events will not affect his work.

Kremlin calls the attack a terrorist attack planned by the Ukrainian regime, which was intended to threaten Putin’s life.

“Russia considers it its right to respond to the act at an appropriate place and at an appropriate time,” the Kremlin reported.

Ukraine denies its involvement in the alleged attempted attack, reports news agency Reuters.

A senior official in Ukraine’s presidential office says attacking the Kremlin won’t achieve anything and won’t change the situation on the battlefield.

According to a Ukrainian official, the accusations indicate that Russia may be preparing a large-scale “terrorist attack” against Ukraine in the coming days.

On Wednesday videos circulating on social media show how a flying object appears to be approaching the domed roof of a building known as the Kremlin’s Senate.

In the video, the flying object explodes. In other videos, it looks like the roof of the Kremlin Senate is on fire.

Ukraine expert and HS fact checker John Helin rate that the videos appear to be genuine.

According to Helin, the videos have been published on the Telegram channel of a few thousand people.

“The bigger question here is the accuracy of the narrative. Especially the video where the plane explodes seems a bit strange because there is nothing to shoot it down.”

Even though the videos seem authentic, according to Helin, it is unclear to what extent the narrated events are authentic.

“To some extent, the way in which the airplane explodes in the video arouses distrust.”

Still Ukraine could very well have the technical readiness to carry out a similar attack, Helin estimates. However, according to him, the airplane seems rather compact.

According to Helin, a relatively large amount of air defense has been brought around Moscow. If it was actually a Ukrainian long-range drone, Helin’s Russian air defense would presumably have detected it.

“The explosive amount of the plane seems quite small compared to what it has allegedly tried to achieve. But so far, very little is known about it.”

of Moscow mayor By Sergei Sobyan announced on Wednesday that flying drones over Moscow is prohibited without special permission.

According to Sobjanin, the ban has been put in place so that the work of the authorities would not be disturbed.

Victory Day is celebrated in Russia next week on May 9, which is a significant national holiday in Russia.

Last days In Russia, there have been reports of alleged sabotage on the railways. Last Tuesday, a freight train and its 20 wagons derailed in Bryansk near the Ukrainian border.

According to official statements, the derailment was caused by “unauthorized interference” with rail traffic.

The news agency AFP reported in the evening that the train would have derailed due to an explosive or explosives on the tracks.

The train derailed in the same area on Monday as well. According to the local authorities, explosives would have been placed on the rails at that time as well.

In both Russia and Belarus, there have been several acts of sabotage targeting railways since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago in February. Ukrainian partisans have been blamed for the attacks.