Russia: Kirill Stremousov, senior figure in charge of the invasion in Ukraine, died

Russian authorities did not clarify causes of death, but versions point to a traffic accident.
November 09, 2022, 09:41 AM
A senior official of the Russian occupation in the Ukrainian region of Kherson, Kirill Stremousovdied this Wednesday, said a Russian leader, at a time when that territory is the axis of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
“Kirill Stremousov died. It is a huge tragedy, an irreparable loss,” Sergei Aksionov, head of the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea, annexed by Moscow, said on Telegram.
Aksionov did not mention the causes of death. Several pro-Kremlin media claim that Stremousov died in a traffic accident.
(News in development. Expansion shortly)
