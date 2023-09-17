the North Korean leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded his six-day trip to Russia and departed for North Korea aboard his armored train. The convoy set off to the sound of the Russian patriotic march Farewell to the Slavianka at the end of a ceremony at the railway station in Artyom, a city in the Russian Far East which is about 200 kilometers from the border with North Korea. The ceremony, which featured a military band that also played the North Korean and Russian national anthems, was attended by senior officials, including Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov and the governor of the Primorye region Oleg Kozhemyako. It was Kim’s longest foreign trip since he came to power in late 2011. Observers said Kim was expected to return to Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on Monday afternoon local time.



