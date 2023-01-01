Russia claims the results of a raid on a site used by Ukraine for the production of drones. Kiev responds by spreading news of the heavy losses suffered by Moscow in Bakhmut, the city at the center of the war at the moment.

Yesterday’s raids against Kiev and other places in Ukraine in which three people were killed were aimed at drone production sites, according to the Russian Defense Ministry: in the attack “the facilities of the military-industrial complex of the ‘Ukraine’, involved in the production of drones. “Storage facilities and launch sites” for the drones were also destroyed, the ministry said in a statement, claiming that “the target of the attack has been achieved”. “The plans of the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks against Russia in the near future have been thwarted,” the Defense Ministry assured.

The Ukrainian air defense claims to have shot down 45 Iranian-made drones used by the Russians to conduct a series of raids during the night, as announced by the Armed Forces of Kiev, according to which most of the 20 missiles fired yesterday by the Russians against several targets in the country.

The Ukrainian military claims to have inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops in Bakhmut, the eastern town that has been the scene of fierce fighting for months. About 170 Russian soldiers were killed yesterday, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevaty said today. At least 200 other Russians – he said – were injured.