The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to strike Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence with drones overnight. This was reported by the Russian presidential office. “Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by military and special services using radar warfare systems, the devices were disabled,” said the statement released by the RIA Novisti news agency. President Putin was not injured following the terrorist attack, the statement said. The Russian president’s work schedule has not changed and he will continue to work as usual, he adds.

The explosions are “a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the life of the Russian President”spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced. Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attack, the spokesman later said. The President works at the residence in Novo Orarevo, on the outskirts of Moscow, added Peskov, quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency. The Victory parade on May 9, he added, will take place and there have been no changes.

Meanwhile, images of the explosions in the Kremlin appeared on Russian social networks. In the video, a column of white smoke can be seen rising from the buildings.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, has announced a ban on the use of drones over the city’s skies without authorization. The announcement on Telegram of the mayor of the Russian capital came almost simultaneously with the news.