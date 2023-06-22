The Moscow City Court on Thursday rejected an appeal against the extension of pretrial detention until the end of August issued last May for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Evan Gershkovichaccused of espionage.

In its resolution, the court left unchanged the decision of the Lefortovo district court of May 23, which was extended until August 30. the precautionary measure of preventive detention against Gershkovich.

The 32-year-old journalist’s defense had argued that measures could have been taken that did not include his remaining in prison. It is the second time that the Moscow City Court has rejected an appeal by Gershkovich’s defense for his release.

The journalist’s parents could not be present during the hearing of the appeal, since the process has been declared secret, but they were able to speak with him when the magistrates withdrew to deliberate, according to the Interfax agency. The US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, also attended the court, although she was unable to speak directly to the journalist.

Evan Gershkovich is accused by the Russian justice of espionage.

“We were very disappointed in the denial of his appeal,” said the diplomat, who also denounced that, in violation of the Consular Convention between Russia and the United States, Moscow has denied the embassy’s requests for consular access three times since Tracy last visited Gershkovich last April.

“However, in the courtroom today, Evan continued to show remarkable strength and resilience in these very difficult circumstances,” the ambassador stressed. She reiterated that the WSJ correspondent “is an innocent journalist who was carrying out journalistic activities and has been improperly detained.”

“Such hostage diplomacy is unacceptable and we call on the Russian Federation to release him, as well as Paul Whelan, another US citizen who has been wrongfully detained,” he stressed.

The former Marine was sentenced in 2020 in Russia to 16 years in prison for espionage. Gershkovich in turn was arrested at the end of last March in Yekaterinburg, a city in the Urals, and on April 7 he was formally accused of espionage by the Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB).

According to the FSB, the journalist “collected on behalf of the US side secret information about the activities of one of the companies of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

US authorities and The Wall Street Journal have denied the Russian security forces’ accusations against the journalist and have demanded his immediate release. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin have called on Washington not to politicize the case and let Justice take its course.

EFE