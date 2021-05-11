A 19-year-old man opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, in the east of the country, leaving at least eight dead – seven students and a teacher – as well as more than 20 people hospitalized with injuries, according to the Government. local. The attacker, a former student of the institution, was arrested.

At least seven students and a teacher were killed on Tuesday, May 11, in a shooting carried out by a 19-year-old former student at school 175 in Kazan, a city in eastern Russia. In addition, at least 21 people were injured.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Muslim-majority Russian republic of Tatarstan, which has Kazan as its capital, said that the victims were four eighth-grade boys and three girls (between 13 and 14 years old), as well as a teacher .

According to the president’s spokeswoman, Lilia Galimova, the attacker -identified as Ilnaz Galiáyev- “was alone” and denied the versions published by various Russian media about a second suspect.

“The terrorist has been arrested. He is a 19-year-old who was officially registered as the owner of a weapon,” Minnikhanov said.

Images posted on social media show a young man being arrested by a police officer.

В соцсетях публикуют видео, на котором предположительно задержание открывшего стрельбу в кеазансколой. По предварительным данным, стреляли подростки, одного из них задержали, второй может удерживать pic.twitter.com/QCCCrwJewU – РИА Новости (@rianru) May 11, 2021



According to Russian media, some students managed to escape from the building during the attack, while others were trapped in the establishment. Those pupils were eventually evacuated through neighboring kindergartens and reunited with their families.

Dozens of ambulances lined the school’s entrance after the attack, with access to the building surrounded by police.

Authorities indicated that additional security measures had been immediately put in place at all schools in the city. They also announced a day of mourning on Wednesday to remember the victims of the shooting.

Vladimir Putin orders review of regulations on possession of weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the Kazan shooting and ordered the revision of the regulations on weapons permits, according to the Kremlin.

The spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, said Putin instructed the commander of the National Guard, Victor Zólotov, “to urgently draw up new regulations on the types of weapons that can be sold to the population.”

Peskov added that the quick response is given “taking into consideration the type of firearm used by the person who shot (at the Kazan school)” because “it happens that weapons are sometimes registered as hunting weapons that in some countries are they employ as assault “.

For the Kremlin spokesman, the attack in Kazan forces “to analyze how effective are the (security) measures that were adopted previously.”

The attack in Kazan is the most violent on an educational institution in Russia since the October 2018 attack on a vocational training institute in Kerch, Crimea. On that occasion, an 18-year-old student killed 20 people, injured more than 40, and then committed suicide.

