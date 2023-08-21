Russia | Kazakhstan blocked Yandex: the company quickly agreed to move its servers out of Russia

Data for services operating in Kazakhstan are stored on servers that Yandex places in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan the authorities and the Russian company Yandex have agreed on the transfer of servers to Kazakhstan after the Central Asian country began to restrict the operation of the company’s website and taxi service.

On Monday, the Kazakh media reported that the authorities and the company agreed that the data of the services operating in Kazakhstan will be stored on servers that the company places in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh authorities started restricting access to Yandex services less than two weeks ago. The reason was the storage of data outside of Kazakhstan in violation of the company’s business license. The background is Russia’s new taxi law, which will enter into force in September, and gives the FSB to Russia’s security service real-time access to information.

According to Yandex and its taxi service, the company gives the FSB access to the data of foreign users, but this has not convinced the authorities of different countries.

in Finland The Data Protection Commissioner set Yandex’s taxi service for Yango temporary ban for data transfer abroad from the beginning of September until the end of November. Norway imposed a similar ban.

According to Yangon’s terms of use, the company has been able to transfer the data of Finnish users abroad.

According to the sources of the independent Russian-language Meduza, Finns’ data is stored in Russia and not in Yandex’s data center in Mäntsälä.