Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are studying the creation of a “tripartite gas union” for internal supply and for markets in third countries, including China, as announced this Tuesday (29) by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

“These areas of cooperation are being considered, as Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have had a single gas transmission system since Soviet times,” explained Novak during the 4th Russian-Chinese Energy Forum.

He stated that the three countries have great opportunities to expand cooperation, including the supply and processing of gas for shipment to other export destinations.

Novak emphasized that China could also become one of the energy recipients of the gas union between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakh President Kasim-Yomart Tokayev said yesterday during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow that he and President Vladimir Putin had discussed creating a “tripartite gas union” with Uzbekistan.

Putin made the proposal to Tokayev at a Kremlin meeting yesterday, and Tokayev backed the move without knowing further details.

The Russian president would also call Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyayev to inform him of his idea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained today that Putin’s plan is the first to create “a coordination mechanism” in the gas sector to develop gas consumption and transport infrastructure for domestic needs and foreign markets.

According to him, “the initiative will be formalized in some way in terms of formulation and clear lines”.

Peskov noted that both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are developing their economies rapidly and domestic gas needs are growing, and both countries trade gas in foreign markets.

Both Russia and the two Central Asian countries have plans to develop this industry, so a “synchronization” is good for everyone.

Russia and Kazakhstan are part of the Eurasian Economic Community, where Uzbekistan is an observer.

Moreover, as Peskov noted, Kazakhstan traditionally meets its needs in the north of the country with Russian gas, as “it does not have its own opportunities there.”

It has to resort to Russian gas or spend tens of billions of dollars to install a new pipeline system, he explained.

For its part, he emphasized, Russia is developing deposits in eastern Siberia which, among other things, are aimed at exports.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that there are many gas pipelines in this region that lead to different countries.

“All this requires the sum of actions, discussions and coordination between the three countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,” he said.