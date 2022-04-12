Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Warsaw, April 1, 2010: Daughter Marta Kaczynska kneels at the coffin of her mother Maria Kaczynska. © IMAGO / Eastnews

In the middle of the Ukraine war, Polish PiS politician Jaroslaw Kaczynski hinted that Moscow could be behind the 2010 Smolensk plane crash. At that time his brother had died.

Warsaw/Smolensk – It is still a politically sensitive issue between Poland* and Russia: the plane crash near Smolensk on April 10, 2010. The then Polish head of state Lech Kaczynski, his wife Maria, numerous members of parliament and high-ranking people came to the accident at the time Polish Army officers killed.

2010 Smolensk plane crash: Kaczynski raises new allegations against Russia

In the middle of the Ukraine war*, the plane crash polarized again. Because: On the anniversary of the death of his twin brother Lech Kaczynski, the chairman of the right-wing populist Polish ruling party PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, indicated that Russia could be behind the tragedy that had deeply affected and shaken his home country. In front of thousands of people on Sunday, Kaczynski said in front of the presidential palace that he had a “complete and verified answer from several sources, including from abroad” on the cause of the crash.

In his opinion, the Smolensk accident, in which a total of 96 people died, was an “attack”. He will present evidence for this theory “very soon”. However, Kaczynski acknowledged that it was still necessary to “identify those who made the decision and those who carried it out, here in Poland, but especially in Russia”.

Russia and Putin in the Ukraine war: new accusations from Poland about Smolensk 2010

Kaczynski pointed out that his brother had pursued an anti-Russian policy, for example in the war between Russia and Georgia (Caucasus War 2008) and in the construction of gas pipelines past Russia. The allegations against Moscow are not new – in the days after the crash, leading PiS members had assigned responsibility to the then Russian Prime Minister and current President Vladimir Putin. When he was prime minister on the Russian side, he oversaw the investigation into the incident. The Kremlin denies any involvement.

In 2010, Lech Kaczynski, his wife and high-ranking members of his government wanted to attend a memorial service for the victims of the Katyn massacre. During the landing approach, her machine crashed in dense fog outside Smolensk. Between April 3 and May 11, 1940, Soviet troops massacred an estimated 4,400 Polish military personnel and elites in the Katyn Forest near the Russian city after invading Poland.

Now, in an apparent allusion to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine*, Kaczynski said: "Post-communism in Russia is just as criminal as communism."