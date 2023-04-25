The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, justified this Monday at the United Nations the invasion of Ukraine and charged harshly against Western countries, which accused of blowing up the international order to avoid losing his dominance.



Likewise, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, denounced this Monday the illegal nature of the invasion of Ukraine and the devastating effects that you are having

Lavrov traveled to New York to chair a special meeting of the UN Security Council, convened by his country taking advantage of his current presidency of this body and focused on the defense of multilateralism.

No one gave the Western minority permission to speak on behalf of all humanity

Both the subject of the appointment and the messages of the Russian minister they were branded as “cynical” and “hypocritical” by Europe and the United States, who stressed that Moscow seeks to make the world believe that it cares about international standards but at the same time you are trespassing on a neighbor.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: EFE/Eskinder Debebe/UN

The head of Russian diplomacy devoted almost the entirety of his speech to denouncing what Moscow sees attempts by the West to control the world and curb the “establishment of new independent development centers.”

The consequence, he said, is that the world has reached “a dangerous threshold, perhaps even more dangerous” than during the Cold War.

“No one gave the Western minority permission to speak on behalf of all humanityLavrov insisted, accusing the United States and its allies of destroying the international architecture created after World War II to try to replace it with a “rules-based order” that “nobody has seen” and that have not been negotiated.

UN Secretary General criticizes the illegality of the invasion

This illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war goes directly against our principles

Also in his speech, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, denounced the illegal nature of the invasion of Ukraine and the devastating effects it is having.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, is causing a massive suffering and devastation in the country and its population,” said Guterres, who also noted that the conflict is making global economic problems even worse unleashed by the pandemic.

The head of the UN opened with his speech the special debate convened by Russia.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine (…) is causing massive suffering and devastation in the country and its population See also Lesc Dubrov's international tour starts from Genoa: revenge becomes comedy

Lavrov, among many other things, denounced the military interventions in Iraq, Libya and the former Yugoslavia; the Western sanctions against your country and other States or the alleged manipulation of institutions such as the International Monetary Fund.

Besides, accused the US of today seeking the “destruction of globalization” he promoted for many years and at the same time meddling in political processes in Latin America, Asia and other regions.

On Ukraine, Lavrov pointed to the expansion of NATO, the change of government in kyiv in 2014, the “Nazi regime” installed in power and the “war launched in the east” of the country as some of the factors that explain the current situation.

He said, it’s all part of a US plan to use its influence with the Ukrainian authorities to try to “weaken the Russian Federation” and “eliminate competitors.”

Violent fighting in Bakhmut, a strategic region for both Russia and Ukraine, continues.

Europe and the United States denounce Russian cynicism

In a joint declaration, the countries of the European Union (EU) denounced Russian cynicism with the call this Monday and again demanded their departure from Ukraine.

“By hosting this debate, Russia tries to present itself as a defender of the UN Charter and multilateralism. Nothing is further from the truth. It’s cynical,” said EU representative Olof Skoog, stressing that the way to demonstrate multilateral commitment would be through withdraw their forces from the Ukraine.

“Our hypocritical convener today, Russia, invaded its neighbor, Ukraine, and it struck at the heart of the UN Charter and all the values ​​we hold dear,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

“This illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war goes directly against our most shared principles: that aA war of aggression and territorial conquest is never acceptable,” added

Her British counterpart, Barbara Woodward, stressed that Moscow’s justifications for the war are “obvious falsehoods” and stressed that the conflict has been a disaster for the entire world, including Russia itself.

The presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP

China avoids all criticism of Russia

China, as usual, insisted on its defense of the principles of the UN -whichand include concepts such as territorial integrity and the sovereignty of the states challenged by the Russian invasion – but avoided criticizing Russia.

The Chinese ambassador, Zhang Jun, did charge without directly mentioning it. against the West by denouncing “unilateral sanctions” and because they thus promote “geopolitical confrontation”.

“We oppose some countries distorting the meaning of international law, imposing their will on the international community”, said the diplomat, who stressed that “the multipolar world is becoming a reality” and we must adapt to it.

