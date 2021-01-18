Russian justice has ordered Alexey Navalny to be kept in detention for 30 days, the spokesperson for the opponent of Vladimir Putin said on Monday (January 18th). “The court has placed Navalny in detention for 30 days. Until February 15”, wrote Kira Iarmich on Twitter. Alexeï Navalny was arrested on Sunday upon his arrival in Moscow from Germany, for having violated the conditions of his suspended prison sentence.

After this decision, Alexei Navalny called for a demonstration in Russia. “What these bandits [au pouvoir] fear the most, you know, is that people take to the streets (…) so do not be afraid, take to the streets. Don’t go there for me, go there for yourselves and for your future “, he said in a video filmed in the courtroom and posted on social media.