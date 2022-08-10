Muscovite journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was stopped by Russian law enforcement agencies under the law that punishes the disclosure of false information about the country’s armed forces with prison terms of up to 15 years. The news was given by Dmitry Zakhvatov, lawyer of the civil rights group Ovd-Info, after news of the searches carried out today in the reporter’s home and that Ovsyannikova herself had posted on Telegram the news of the raid conducted by ten officers of the Investigation Commission of the Russian Federation, denouncing an operation that had frightened the young daughter. Ovsyannikova linked the raid to her protest last month, in which she displayed a sign accusing Vladimir Putin of being a “killer”. She reports it to the BBC.

Marina Ovsyannikova became famous all over the world for having exhibited a sign with slogans condemning the Russian war in Ukraine last March behind a colleague engaged in a live broadcast on Russian state television.