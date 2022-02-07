Russia Journalist Jussi Konttinen stared at Russian TV from morning to night and it became very clear what the country’s leadership wanted to convey to the people right now.

Television channels in Russia are under the strict control of the state. The news and discussion programs reiterate how ridiculous the West’s allegations of Russia’s intent to attack are. Joe Biden is now said to have “calmed down a bit”.

As for Russia are you planning? Is it really going to attack Ukraine? As for the country’s leader Vladimir Putin from moving? The world has been looking for answers to these questions on a weekly basis with poor success.

One place to look for clues is Russian television. At least that’s where the Russian leadership wants to send a message to its citizens. The main television channels are under the strict control of the state. They are also visible online in Finland.