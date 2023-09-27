Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Russia | Jelena Välbe praised Jelena Isinbaeva, who moved to Spain: “She lived here like a princess”

September 27, 2023
Pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva has tried to make a difference to Putin’s Russia. The president of the Russian Ski Federation, Jelena Välbe, does not approve of Isinbayeva’s actions.

In a loud voice the chairman of the Russian Ski Federation, known as a commentator Jelena Välbe has now targeted the pole vaulting legend of his country Yelena Isinbayeva.

In the summer, it was reported that Isinbayeva, 41, has quietly moved from Russia to Tenerife, the Canary Islands. It enraged Russia – and it still does.

“First you cry on the president’s shoulder and then you become a traitor”, Välbe thundered the Russian sports website Sport24’s by.

The pole vault ME woman and two-time Olympic champion was previously known as Vladimir Putin’s confidant and supporter.

Among other things, he was preparing an amendment to the Russian constitution, which enabled Putin to continue his term as president of Russia.

Isinbayeva was also recently named a major in the Russian army as a tribute to her heroic deeds in the army’s sports club, CSKA Moscow. He has also worked as a mannequin of the Russian youth army Junarmija.

See also  Environment | "Will we have anything left when I turn 60?" Island states demand compensation from polluters for climate damage

“I don’t understand this, and I don’t even try to understand. Especially since he rejected TSSKA. To me, this is even more outrageous”, Välbe commented on Isinbaeva’s “rejection of Russia”.

Recently, there were also claims that Isinbayeva had deleted the group photos with Putin from her Instagram profile.

“She lived here like a princess. He never wears the same there. Although, of course, he has accumulated millions, but they disappear very quickly,” said Välbe.

When news of Isinbayeva’s change came out in the summer, it was reported in Russia that, for example, the Mahatshka athletics stadium named after her will be immediately renamed.

Isinbayeva recently defended himself regarding his decision to move by announcing that he is a “citizen of the world”. He also said that the rank of major in the Russian army is only nominal, and he would never have really belonged to the army.

“Is it possible to be an Olympic champion in name only,” Välbe snapped back.

See also  Weather Flood water slows down traffic on Vihdintie in Vantaa

Although Isinbayeva has shaken off the dust from Russia, she still serves as her country’s representative in the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, chaired by Finland Emma Terho.

Välbe does not believe that Isinbayeva is pushing for the rights of Russian athletes or trying to return them to international competitions.

“Don’t even imagine. He doesn’t do anything,” Välbe said.

Isinbajeva (left) is a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission. Picture: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

