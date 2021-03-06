Russia Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Judgments Toughen in Russia – Elderly Woman Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Jail for “Extremist” Activities

At the end of February, Russia sentenced a female Jehovah’s Witness to prison for the first time. In southern Siberia, a 69-year-old retired woman was sentenced to two years in prison for belonging to an organization.

In Russia The persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses has increased as the authorities have tried to stifle opposition movement.

Catches and searches, for example, have recently become almost daily, says the Finnish representative of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He does not want his name in public because he works partly in Russia. Authorities’ grips have tightened and convictions have lengthened.

“This may be due in part to the tightening of the general political climate. It also seems that Russia does not particularly care about the opinions of the rest of the world. Jehovah’s Witnesses have been persecuted for almost four years, ”said a representative of the faith movement.

Russia’s Supreme Court has declared Jehovah’s Witnesses to be “extremist” in 2017. Following the Supreme Court’s policy, Russian Jehovah’s Witnesses have sought asylum in Finland, among other places.

February At the end of the 19th century, a female Jehovah’s Witness was sentenced to prison for the first time in Russia. Abakan City Court condemned Valentina Baranovskaya, 69, two years’ imprisonment for membership of a banned organization in southern Siberia in the Republic of Hakassia.

To his son To Roman Baranovsky, 46, was sentenced to six years in prison for organizing the activities of a prohibited organization.

After the verdicts The United States insisted Russia to remove Jehovah’s Witnesses from the list of organizations declared extremist.

So far, a high verdict was handed down in February in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, when the Abinsk Regional Court sentenced Alexander Ivshinin, 63, to seven and a half years in prison for extremist activities, said among others Kommersant magazine.

Russian-language Watchtower magazines on the court table in the city of Gorno-Altaisk.­

The before six years in prison had been the first to be received by a Dane Dennis Christensen, who was sentenced in the second year in the city of Oryol. He is reportedly the first Jehovah’s Witness convicted of “extremism” in Russia.

Since then, six years in prison have been handed down to others, including Novosibirsk. Yuri Savelyov, 66, in December last year. Media areaAccording to an online publication, he was convicted of organizing the activities of a movement declared extremist.

A total of 238 Jehovah’s Witnesses have been sentenced to prison in Russia since the religious movement was effectively banned in 2017. At the beginning of March, there were 52 Jehovah’s Witnesses in prison and 29 under house arrest, according to Russian Jehovah’s Witnesses. website.

Russian Jehovah’s Witnesses have appealed the sentences to the European Court of Human Rights. Russia had about 175,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in early 2017, but the number has declined since then.