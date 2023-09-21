Russia | It was threatened on Russian TV that Finland has not banned crossing the border with tanks

The Russian politician presented his views on the popular 60 minutes program on the Rossija 1 channel.

Russian cars the ban on imports to Finland has come up on Russian television.

Representing the Kremlin-supporting Rodina party in the Russian Duma Alexei Zhuravlyov raised the issue on the popular Rossija 1 channel 60 minutes in the program.

At first, Žuravljov talks about how Finns no longer allow Russian people or cars to cross the border into Finland.

“For some reason they say you can’t come by car, but they haven’t said anything about tanks,” Zhuravlyov threatened.

He continued his speech by stating that Finland is probably already preparing for “that”, i.e. war with Russia.

Host of the 60 Minutes program Olga Skabeyeva follows Zhuravlyov’s threat with a serious expression on his face.

Ukrainian advisor to the Minister of the Interior Anton Herashchenko shared the clip In the X servicei.e. in the former Twitter.

“Attention Finland! Russian propagandists are threatening to come to Finland with tanks. History has taught them nothing,” Herashchenko wrote in connection with his update.

in Russia Recently, more and more Finnish-related propaganda has been presented, the purpose of which is to paint a picture of Finland in the enemy’s camp.