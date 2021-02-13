Russia “It was Russian bureaucracy in its most absurd form” – Couple arrested in Navalnyi protests tell HS

Moscow

January on the last day of the Muscovites Jekaterina Azanova and Yegor Azanov learn something new from their own country.

An opposition politician was held in dozens of Russian cities at the time Alexei Navalnyita supportive demonstrations. A couple of Azanovs also took to the streets in Moscow.

Police arrested both. When they were released after hours, both say they received false reports from police about the course of events. On the basis of them, they were later fined.

“We teach meditation, and this was a real test for us: are we able to behave humanely in a degrading situation?” Azanova says in the family living room in Moscow.

In Russia there have been two widespread waves of protests since Navalnyi returned in mid-January from Berlin to Moscow. He was in Germany recovering from an assassination attempt on the novitch neurotoxin. He was arrested at the border and sentenced to prison in February.

The first demonstration on January 23 was attended by tens of thousands of people in more than a hundred cities. At least 40,000 protesters gathered in and around Pushkin Square in central Moscow.

The next demonstration was held on Sunday, January 31st. To that end, police effectively isolated most of central Moscow to prevent protesters from gathering in one place. Several metro stations were closed.

Azanovit knew of the isolation of the city center, so they headed to Suharevskaya Square on the edge of the city center.

The couple had sometimes taken part in protests allowed by the authorities and visited Pushkin Square the previous week before the protest began, but as protesters, they were, in their own words, beginners.

Nor are they actually supporters of Navalny.

“I wouldn’t want him to represent my voice. Recent events, his poisoning and condemnation seemed unfair to me. People are not allowed to be treated like that, ”Azanova says.

Suharevskaya is a smaller square that the street divides into two parts. Navalny’s inner circle had declared it one of the protest sites at the very last minute.

At noon, when the Azanovs arrived at the scene, there were some hundreds of peaceful protesters who evaded a crowd of riot police officers picking up people from time to time.

The Azanov say they will soon continue their journey. They walked small side streets to the main street of Academician Sakharov, where they parted at one time. Azanov continued to another reported protest site in Krasnya vorota, and Azanova ordered a taxi to leave to pick up the children from his grandparents.

He said the high street was quiet, but the taxi stopped a short distance away. As she hurried to it, someone shouted “miss”. A representative of the National Guard announced that Azanova had been arrested. She had time to send a message to her husband before the phone was seized.

Azanov found larger protesters. About four hours later, he decided to go home. A short distance away, the police arrested him.

Asanovit were certainly not the only ones, as police arrested at least 10,000 people in two demonstrations. In early February, more than a thousand people were also arrested in protests against the Navalnyi verdict.

Police carried the protester in central Moscow in early February as people gathered to protest the sentencing of Alexei Navalny earlier in the day. The court had made Navalny’s conditional sentence unconditional. The original judgment was considered political.­

Police have also caught an unprecedented number of people as a “precaution” before the protests.

“I would like to start by saying an important reservation, which should be included in the text: this time our statistics are not comprehensive,” says OVD-Info, an analyst at the NGO Statistics on Arrests. Grigori Durnovo by phone.

Only confirmed arrests are on the organization’s list. Now there were so many contacts from the tube buses that not all the information has been passed through.

Durnovo says the organization received 4,051 arrests on January 23, including 1,558 in Moscow. On Sunday, January 31, the figures were 5,754 and 1,871. The correct figures, he said, are higher.

“Throughout our surveillance history, police have caught record numbers of people in these demonstrations,” Durnovo says.

Police arrested and the courts arrested so many people that the cells were filled. The photo is from the Sakharov Detention Center on 4 February.­

Amounts were so large that there was no room for people. When the Moscow police stations filled up, tube buses began to be routed outside Moscow.

“People were kept on buses for hours and even days,” Durnovo says.

A report of participation in an unauthorized demonstration is made at the police station. Some get home to wait for a trial and a likely fine. Others face an expedited trial, where they often receive a so-called administrative prison sentence of 10 to 15 days.

These judgments were distributed so much that the cells were filled. Videos came to the public showing that twenty people had been crammed into an eight-bed tube. There was an open toilet in the corner where squats had to be done. Hundreds of detainees were taken to the Sakharov Detention Center for Unauthorized Aliens, 80 kilometers from Moscow, but that too was fulfilled.

Now these prisoners are starting to get out. Authorities have also opened dozens of criminal investigations, including into traffic jams. Convictions can last for years.

Artyom Medvedev, who was arrested in a protest on the last day of January, spoke to reporters after reaching the tube on 5 February. After the Moscow cells filled, Medvedev was brought outside Moscow to a Sakharov detention center for foreigners who were in the country illegally.­

Azanovit did not yet know about this. Azanova says she sat on a bus intended for a police break for an hour and a half before she was transferred to a tube car. It moved to another location in the center, where police collected it in full.

About four of them were taken to a Moscow police station. Azanova got under investigation at about half past six, that is, at the same time as the police arrested Azanov.

Azanov’s tube car drove outside the city because the Moscow police stations were already full.

“There, the police I spoke to said the protesters were brought to his police station for the first time. For him, it was wonderful and interesting, ”Azanov says.

“For me, too, it was the first time.”

Yegor Azanov presents on his phone an image published by the television channel CNN, in which he was arrested by police on January 31 in Moscow. Azanov emphasizes that as soon as the police called him up, he raised his hand and walked into the tube bus itself.­

Started a long wait, thus testing the doctrines of a couple teaching meditation. The detainees were taken from room to room to speak.

“It was terribly slow. The police themselves suffer from it. It was Russian bureaucracy in its most absurd and strongest form, ”Azanov says.

According to Azanova, the situation was awkward. He was in alarm all the time but couldn’t wait. They tried to stay calm, and Azanov reassured others. He decided to stay kind and positive.

According to Azanov, they were never treated cruelly. However, there have also been reports of ill-treatment and intimidation, even torture, of detainees.

Eventually the minutes were completed.

According to Azanova’s protocol, police had arrested him on Garnikovankatu at three when he was part of a 5,000-strong crowd, shouted slogans and disrupted traffic. Azanov’s minutes, on the other hand, said he had shouted with 500 people, “Putin is a thief.”

Both denied. Azanova said she had been caught much earlier in a different place where she was alone. Azanov pointed out that he, too, was alone in a situation of arrest.

“I have never in my life shouted‘ Putin is a thief ’, for reasons of principle. I don’t want to blame people. I’m not talking about people evil. I said ‘Alexei Navalnyi free’. I think so, ”Azanov says.

“The minutes were copied, the same for everyone. Yes, I understand them. If the descriptions were written accurately for everyone, we would still be there. ”

They both got home at midnight.

“It was a wonderful new experience. A collision with a part of life we ​​had never encountered before, ”Azanov says.

There at that point, the Azanovs were still optimistic. Soon there would be a right where mistakes could be corrected. Azanova’s lawyer began collecting documents and evidence, Azanova paid the notary hundreds of euros for confirming phone message conversations.

The evidence was useless – fines came. The judge did not look at the evidence but ruled that “there is no reason to doubt the testimony of the police representatives”.

“Justice was not interested in finding the truth,” Azanova says.

It offends him, albeit a little amused. The Interior Ministry has said 2,000 people took part in the protest, but Azanova’s verdict speaks of 5,000 protesters in one place.

Of course, the experience is not unique. Courts have beaten convictions according to police records. In addition to those who took part in the protests, the pipes are filled with occasional passers-by. In St. Petersburg, the court fined a deaf on a business trip who, according to police, shouted slogans.

Azanov was still demonstrating in the courthouse when the Navalny conditional was made absolute. There, Azanov was arrested again. He says again that he went calmly on the tube bus.

This time, the police station had “spirit and fun”. The detainees got to know each other.

“Now we have a group in Telegram.”