Russia has expressed its belief that it is not possible to provide the “Sputnik” vaccine in the locally manufactured countries of the European Union before May or June next.

“The provision of large shipments of the vaccine to the European Union countries will be possible only after the completion of vaccinations in Russia,” Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told Russia 24 channel.

It is noteworthy that the fund is responsible for the international marketing of the vaccine, which has been approved for use, and is used by many countries.

The European Medicines Agency has not yet approved the two-dose vaccine for use in European Union countries.

And if the use of the Russian vaccine is approved, it may help the European bloc to cope with the shortage of vaccines, an issue that sparked outrage among the 27 EU countries.

A study published in the medical journal The Lancet last week concluded that the Russian vaccine is more than 91% effective against the Corona virus.