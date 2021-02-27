Russia It is clear to the Russian TV reporter not to be criticized, says a recent dissertation

In Russian power journalism, the very topics that Alexei Navalnyi has rummaged are forbidden, says Salla Nazarenko, who wrote a dissertation on the work of Russian TV journalists.

In Russia there has been a fierce information war in the early part of the year.

Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi released a video on its Youtube channel, “Putin’s Palace,” in January, billion palaces.

Navalnyi claims it belongs to the president To Vladimir Putin, which Putin has denied. The revelation video has attracted widespread interest and has been viewed more than a million times.

In February, the Kremlin struck back the Rossija 1 terminal television channel News of the week program, hosted by the President’s award-winning credit reporter Dmitry Kiselyov.

Brussels correspondent in the program Anastasia Popova reports in a sensational style about a German house that Navalnyi rented as he recovered from the poisoning. The reporter introduced the large but ordinary-looking kitchen and pounded in the house’s pool.

“It’s hard to understand what one person needs for five bedrooms,” Popova explained. “The problem is, with whose money has the officially unemployed blogger rented these two floors?”

The intention was to blacken Navalny and his “luxury lifestyle,” but in retrospect, the reporter has been accused of, among other things, drastically distorting the rent of the house to the top deck.

That’s it is patriotic journalism on Rossija 1, a channel owned by the state media company VGTRK, in an attempt to disrupt and crumble Russian state power. The facts may not matter.

Journalist, communications professional and non-fiction writer Salla Nazarenko has studied patriotism on Russian and Georgian television for more than a decade.

Nazarenko, who had long worked in various freedom freedom organizations in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, became interested in whether the journalist could be objective at all when the homeland was threatened.

“Russia’s strategic narrative is an external threat. That’s when journalists also operate in an environment that is potentially threatened. Is it the journalist’s job to defend the homeland then, or do old journalistic ideals work? ”

A dissertation on the topic was recently completed at the University of Tampere, which is currently under pre-examination. The name of the English study is Patriots on Air – A Study of Russian and Georgian TV Journalism i.e. Patriots in Broadcast – A Study of Russian and Georgian TV Journalism.

Nazarenko has interviewed eight Russian and ten Georgian TV journalists for his dissertation. Russian journalists worked for Rossija 1, among others, and were interviewed by him in Moscow in 2018.

It turned out that in the work of a journalist the requirement of patriotism is indirect and essentially non-verbal. There are no written instructions or style books on patriotic journalism, but according to Nazarenko, appropriate practices only “know”.

For example, it was self-evident to the interviewees that certain topics were not covered. These include, but are not limited to, critical treatment of Putin and his associates.

“Forbidden topics are exactly those that Navalnyi has made revelations about, such as cash flows between the oligarchs and the concentration of power.”

Two Russian interviewees said they had experienced pressure in their work.

“The more prominent the journalist and the larger the audience, the more closely he has to keep in mind the national interest,” Nazarenko says.

The state media drums traditional values, militarism, and World War II hero stories and sacrifices.

The Russians TV reporters realized that if they didn’t like the style of the state channel, they could switch to liberal media like Eho Moskvy or Dozd TV. Work in the state media was socialized, and it was committed to good pay and good working conditions.

“In real life, there is no dichotomy between patriots and liberals,” Nazarenko says.

“There are many overlapping realities in Russia. It is quite individual how journalists resolve freedom. They are not puppets. ”

Salla Nazarenko has taught journalism at MGU, Moscow State University, among others. None of the students said they watched TV.­

According to Nazarenko, there are “islands of freedom” in the state media, for example, in social policy. Critical stuff can be done about poverty, for example.

Nazarenko drew attention to the cynicism of his interviewees, although it is hardly a characteristic of Russian journalists alone. A Rossija 1 channel reporter questioned the idea of ​​free media at all when “there is always an owner or advertiser who pays”.

On television is still influential in Russia, although viewership numbers have been steadily declining for a long time. The younger generation in particular does not spend time in front of the TV.

Nazarenko has taught journalism at Moscow State University at MGU, and none of his students watched television.

State TV channels salt biased propaganda in their programs, but viewers don’t swallow anything.

“Russians have always had the ability to read the media. It comes from the Soviet Union. There is quite a low level of trust in television, no matter how much you watch it. ”

The state’s perception of patriotism in general often differs from the ideas of citizens.

“I don’t think about the Winter War either, but other things. The narrative offered by the state is not necessarily consistent with the citizen’s perception in Finland either. ”