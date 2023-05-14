Russia | ISW: Radical Communism is growing in popularity among the Russian elite

The head of Russia’s Investigative Committee proposes extensive nationalization of the economy.

Russian head of the investigative committee Aleksandr Bastryk suggested on Saturday that Russia should start “nationalizing the most important sectors of the country’s economy”. According to Bastrykin, this measure is required to secure the country’s economy during the war.

About that tells the US think tank ISW or Institute for the Study of War. According to ISW, the proposal for such extensive nationalization already exceeds the rhetoric of the Communist Party. According to the think tank, the same has also been noticed on Russian social media channels following the war.

It is especially noteworthy that such rhetoric is used by one of Russia’s largest law enforcement agencies.

One According to a Russian blogger, economic and political ideas have recently become more widespread among the Russian elite, which remind us of the sharp tendencies of communism in history: Bolshevism and Joseph Stalin doctrines, i.e. Stalinism.

ISW points out how Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made false historical connections between Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the “Great Patriotic War” between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

According to the think tank, this narrative has opened the door to the increasingly widespread support of communist ideology such as Stalinism in Russia’s leadership.