The vice president of the Russian Security Council and former president of the country, Dmitri Medvedev, warned on Thursday that the eventual arrest of President Vladimir Putin by order issued by the International Criminal Court (CPI) would be tantamount to declaring war on Russia.

“This is a situation that will never happen, but let’s imagine for a moment that it can happen,” Medvedev said in an interview with various Russian media.

“Let’s say the current head of a nuclear power travels to Germany, as an example, and is arrested. What is that? It is a declaration of war on the Russian Federation,” he added.

In that case, he continued, “all Russian (war) teams” will fly in the direction of the Bundestag, the Chancellery and other German institutions.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Germany’s justice minister, the liberal Marco Buschmann, welcomed last week the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin as allegedly responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Buschmann further stated that Berlin will have to comply with that order if Putin steps on German soil.

Along with the arrest warrant against Putin, the ICC pre-trial chamber also issued a second warrant against the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, on the same charge.

According to kyiv, more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have reportedly been deported to Russia since the start of the offensive just over a year ago and many would have been transferred to institutions and foster homes.

The ICC denounced Moscow’s “threats” on Wednesday, after the Russian judiciary announced the opening of a criminal investigation against several of its judges and its prosecutor, Karim Khan.

Earlier in the week, Medvedev threatened the ICC with a missile attack and invited his magistrates to “watch the sky carefully.” Russia, which does not recognize the ICC, considers the arrest warrant against Putin legally “void”.

