On Saturday, Russia called on foreign powers to refrain from provocations after the results of the presidential elections in Taiwan.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement, “We call on all foreign powers to refrain from provocative actions that undermine regional stability and international security,” according to what was reported by the Russian “Sputnik” news agency.

Zakharova explained that relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are a purely internal matter for China, and attempts by countries to exploit the elections in Taiwan to put pressure on Beijing and destabilize the situation in the Strait and in the region are considered a threat, as they all lead to adverse results.

She pointed out that Russia's position on Taiwan has not changed, and the Russian side recognizes that there is only one China in the world, that Taiwan is an integral part of China, and that Russia opposes Taiwan's independence in any form. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party retained power in Taiwan after its candidate, Lai Ching-ti, was elected president of the country to replace outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen.