Court in The Hague had issued an arrest warrant against Putin for deporting Ukrainian children; Russia alleges that ICC had the “objective of hampering international relations” | Photo: EFE/EPA/TATIANA BARYBINA/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russia’s Interior Ministry on Friday issued a search and arrest warrant for International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan, who issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to with the independent news portal Mediazona.

The vehicle published a screenshot of the search system of the Russian Ministry of Interior that contains the prosecutor’s photo and other personal data.

Earlier, the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee (CIR), Alexandr Bastrikin, announced that the ICC judges linked to the arrest warrant – Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez – would also be wanted.

On March 17, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin as allegedly responsible for the illegal deportation of children and their transfer from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia, which amounts to a war crime.

The court also issued another arrest warrant on the same charge, for Russian politician Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights.

The CIR responded to this arrest warrant and initiated criminal proceedings against the prosecutor and the judges of the ICC, declaring that the criminal proceedings against the Russian president “have a deliberately illegal character, as there are no grounds for criminal responsibility”.

The file included the names of the prosecutor and the three ICC judges. The CIR accuses Khan of taking an “illegal decision on the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation” and Lvova-Belova.

According to the body, the prosecutor’s actions contain indications of offenses under the Russian penal code, including taking measures against the representative of a State protected by international standards “with the aim of hindering international relations”.

The CIR claimed that, according to international conventions, heads of state have “absolute immunity” from the jurisdiction of other countries.