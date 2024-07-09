A A Russian court announced on Tuesday that it had issued an arrest warrant for exiled opposition figure Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, accused of “participation in an extremist group.”

According to the criteria of

“Yulia Borisovna (Navalnaya) has evaded the preliminary investigation, which is why she has been included in the wanted list,” the press service of the Moscow courts said on Telegram.

The Moscow court in Basmanny also ordered the provisional detention of the opposition activist, who lives abroad.

Yulia Navalnaya in the European Parliament Photo:EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK Share

Yulia Navalnaya has promised to take over political activity from her husband, an arch-enemy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, after he died in an Arctic prison under dark circumstances.

Navalny died suddenly on February 16, a month before the March 17 presidential election in which Putin was the favourite candidate, after taking a walk in the IK-3 penitentiary in the Arctic town of Jarp (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug), according to criminal authorities.

The Russian opposition accuses the Kremlin of being behind his death, while Putin claims that it was a death from natural causes.

Navalny’s widow, who has vowed to continue her husband’s cause from exile, also accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for her husband’s death and says his power is based on “disinformation, lies, deceit and provocations.”

With Putin “in charge, our country will have neither peace, nor development, nor freedom,” the opposition leader said in her video message posted on social media in May, the same day the president was sworn in for a fifth term.

Portrait of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny among flowers. Photo:AFP Share

Navalnaya urged supporters of her husband, a prominent opposition figure, not to lose hope and to continue to denounce Russian power and the plight of dissidents in Russia on social media.

Navalnaya also criticised the arrest warrant on Tuesday, saying in a statement: “Vladimir Putin is a murderer and a war criminal. He must go to prison.”

Alexei Navalny’s former right-hand man, Leonid Volkov, who is also in exile, commented ironically on Tuesday on the Russian court’s decision. “A beautiful recognition of Yulia’s determination to continue fighting for Alexei,” he wrote on the X network.

The memoirs of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, entitled “PATRIOT”, are due to be published in October.

“It is the complete story of his life: his youth, his activism, his marriage and family, and his commitment to the cause of Russian democracy and freedom in the face of a global superpower determined to silence him,” publisher Knopf announced.

Alexei Navalny and his wife Photo:AFP Share

For his widow, “this book is a testimony not only to Alexei’s life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against the dictatorship, a fight for which he gave everything, including his life.”

Repression in Russia in recent years has led to the imprisonment of most prominent opposition figures. and many of those who were not arrested were forced into exile.

Thousands of ordinary Russians have also been arrested for protesting or criticising Moscow’s crackdown in Ukraine, with many given long prison sentences.