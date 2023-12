Vladimir Putin’s government intensifies repression against anyone who makes independent comments about the war in Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/VALERIY SHARIFULIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

The Russian government issued an arrest warrant this Friday (8) against Russian-American journalist and writer Maria Alexandrovna Gessen, known as Masha.

According to the Moscow Times newspaper, although the order from the Russian Interior Ministry does not specify the reason for the warrant, the journalist was accused in August of spreading fake news due to comments she made about the Bucha massacre, in an interview in September 2022 to a YouTube channel.

The bodies of around 450 Ukrainian civilians were found in the city, located in the Kiev region, in April last year, shortly after Russian troops left the area. Moscow maintains that there was no massacre and that the images that prove the killing were montages and “staged”.

Gessen, 56, has lived in the United States since 2013. Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has created new laws that increased penalties for those who spread “fake news” about Russian forces.

Therefore, any independent report on atrocities committed in the neighboring country is considered false information. Around 200 people have already been prosecuted for comments about the war, the United Nations said.