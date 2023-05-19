The Russian Interior Ministry declared this Friday in search and capture of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Ahmad Khan, who issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the independent portal Mediazona.

The outlet published a screenshot of the search system of the Russian Interior Ministry that contains the photo and other personal data of the prosecutor.

“Date of birth: March 30, 1970. Place of birth: Edinburgh, Scotland (…) Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code”, indicates the announcement published on the website of the Ministry of the Interior.

#19May | The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a warrant for the arrest and arrest of Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt). He #17Marthe agency issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged… pic.twitter.com/ANZonx6Ye2 — The Diary (@eldiario) May 19, 2023

Earlier, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexandr Bastrikin, announced that The other CPI judges linked to the arrest warrant would also be declared in search and capture: Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and the Costa Rican Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godínez.

The ICC issued on March 17 a arrest warrant against Putin as “suspected responsible” for the illegal deportation of children and their transfer from occupied areas in the Ukraine to Russia, which is a war crime.

(Also read: How likely is a peace negotiation between Russia and Ukraine?)

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

He also issued another arrest warrant for Russian politician Maria Lvova-Belova, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, with the same accusation.

The Investigative Committee of Russia (CIR) responded to this arrest warrant and started a criminal case against the prosecutor and the ICC judges, noting that the criminal prosecution of the Russian president “has a deliberately illegal character, since there are no grounds to impute criminal responsibility”.

The case included names of the prosecutor and the three CPI judges.

The CIR accuses Khan of taking an “illegal decision on the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation” and the Ombudsman for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

(Also: Will Europe supply F-16 fighters to Ukraine? UK and Germany answer this)

According to said body, the prosecutor’s actions contain indications of crimes covered by the Russian criminal code, among other things, for adopting measures against the representative of a State protected by international norms “in order to hinder international relations”.

It stresses that, according to international conventions, heads of state have “absolute immunity” from the jurisdiction of other countries.

EFE